Business makes news on Libero with the attack of Meloni and Salvini and Gentiloni

The case opened by Affaritaliani.it on the premier Giorgia Meloni agrees with Matteo Salvini on the attack on European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni makes news and is relaunched by Libero this morning.

In the background that came out yesterday on this page explains how someone might think that Matteo Salvini’s attack on Paolo Gentiloni is an isolated statement by the Northern League secretary. Not at all.

Those who were present at the summit the day before last night at Palazzo Chigi on the 2024 maneuver told ad Affaritaliani.it that the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni he thinks exactly like the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure. “He works against Italy (Gentiloni, ed)”, is the thought expressed during the summit by both Meloni and Salvini.

Backstory confirmed by the premier herself that yesterday, in the press conference following the green light from the Council of Ministers on the “Caivano decree”, he stated that he “would like to have some special attention” for Italy by Gentiloni.

“The aforementioned declarations, released by Affaritaliani.it and bounced on all the press agencies of the kingdom – reads the piece signed by Francesco Specchia – are followed by those of other prestigious Northern League supporters, Romeo and Molinari in unison: “Gentiloni is only the European commissioner of the Pd or all Italians?”.

Libero’s article on Gentiloni

