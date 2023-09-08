The EU defends the Commissioner for the Economy: “Gentiloni is acting in the European interest”. The case raised by Affari arrives in Brussels

There European Commission “does not comment on comments” made by “partners, interlocutors, stakeholders and others”. It is well known “how the European commissioners represent European interests. And they work on their portfolio in a collegial way.”

READ ALSO: Pd, Gentiloni in place of Schlein. That’s why he attacks Meloni. Plan

This was stated by the deputy chief spokesperson of the European Commission Dana Spinantresponding, during the press briefing in Brussels, to the criticisms made by the Italian government to the Commissioner for the Economy Paul Gentiloniafter the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni she hoped that it will happen more often that the Italian commissioner has “a special eye” for his own country.

READ ALSO: Gentiloni, Meloni agree with Salvini: Libero relaunches the inside of Affari

There Commission it is a collegial body, which has different souls inside it, both from a political and geographical point of view: in addition to Gentilonithere is also Latvian Valdis Dombrovskiswho is vice president, is of the Ppe and is believed to be very close to Germany. The positions that a commissioner expresses are the result of compromises found between the various souls of the EU executive.

READ ALSO: Gentiloni, Meloni in agreement with Salvini: “Work against Italy”. EXCLUSIVE

Subscribe to the newsletter

