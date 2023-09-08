EU, Gentiloni and the idea of ​​dividing EU countries into three groups. Italy would be in last place and would risk a lot

While the executive works tirelessly for the new one financial maneuver and the premier Melons with the holder of the Treasury Giorgetti seek funds desperately, a Brussels the delicate game is being played on stability pact starring the commissioner for the economy Paolo Gentiloni. The government is increasingly enraged with him for how he is proceeding in this negotiation. It is about to open – we read in the Corriere della Sera – a week after which certainly not everything will be as before. Italy will be stronger, or weaker. And the week opened with a public hail of controversies from the Italian deputy prime ministers against the most influential Italian in the European Union. Matteo Salvini and Anthony Tajanito which Prime Minister Giorgia herself joined yesterday evening Melons.

The irritation is due to two specific points of the new budgetary rules proposed by the Commission, which the government does not like. The most important – continues Il Corriere – concerns the passage of the Commission’s proposal which leads to categorize the countries of the European Union into three categoriesaccording to the level of risk assessed in Brussels regarding theirs public debt. Italy is furiously aligned against this clause — apparently with France And Spain — because she fears ending up formally relegated to a sort of “series C” of financial reliabilityeven in the eyes of investors.

