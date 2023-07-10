“Today we are here to build bridges between doctors and patients. Vaccinations are among the most effective tools in the prevention of infectious diseases”. So Ivan Gentile, full professor of infectious diseases at the Federico II University of Naples, speaking at the conference ‘The anti-Herpes Zoster vaccination in fragile subjects’, which was held in the great hall of the Ceinge – advanced biotechnologies of the Federico II University of Naples.

“The resources used – added Professor Gentile – must be considered an investment in health, and not a cost. There are still few patients who get vaccinated because there are still many perplexities and little information from doctors. Today’s idea is to start from the hospital as a vaccination point for fragile patients, those who most of all may have complications from infectious diseases. The vaccination chosen today is against Herpes Zoster”.

“Fragile patients – explained Gentile – are the ones who most of all experience consequences related to infectious pathology and pathology in general. Each patient represents a unicum with respect to how many and which frailties he has. Each of them must be protected and there is no better place than hospitals to explain the importance of vaccinations to fragile subjects. Vaccination is also an effective weapon against the use of antibiotics. Vaccinating means reducing the load of antibiotics ”, concluded Professor Gentile.