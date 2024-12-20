

This Friday, December 20, the draw for the play off for access to the round of 16 of the Conference League was held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon (Switzerland). Betis, after three wins, one draw and two losses, finished the league phase in fifteenth place in the new format of European competitions, so they will have to play this tie between February 13 and 20, but at Having finished between ninth and sixteenth has an advantage for said crossing and that is that they will play the return match at home in the Benito Villamarín state.

A somewhat novel draw in which, in pairs of teams, the rivals of the different teams that will have to face this intermediate round have been known. Thus, Betis could face either the Belgian KAA Gent or the Danish Copenhagen, which they already faced in the league phase in Heliópolis on October 24, and will finally be the Gent the team that Manuel Pellegrini’s team will have to face in the play off to access the round of 16.

The crash of one way will be disputed February 13 at the Ghelamco Arena from the Belgian city of Ghentwhile the lap the day will be played February 20 in the stadium Benito Villamarin. The schedules for both games are yet to be determined.