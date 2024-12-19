

12/19/2024



Updated at 11:24 p.m.





He Real Betis They will be in the Conference League play-off tie and this Friday they will meet their rival in the draw. After the results of the sixth and last day of the league phase there are two possible rivals for the green and white team, the Gent or Copenhagen.

The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini has finished the league phase in fifteenth position in the standings and will play the second leg of the next play-off tie at the Benito Villamarín stadium.

Gent finished the league phase as seventeenth placed while Copenhagen was eighteenth. Betis has already played with the Danish team this year. It happened on the second day of the league phase, both teams tied (1-1) at the Benito Villamarín. Abde scored for Betis eight minutes into the first half while Copenhagen tied with a penalty converted by Kevin Diks in the 77th minute.

The Conference League play-off tie is scheduled for the following days February 13 and 20, 2025.