



At this time, the Real Betis this centered in change your face sportily after what happened in the last weekin which lost in Valladolid and against Alavés in LaLiga and it was removed of the King’s Cup against him Barcelonaand also in the transfer marketwhere the name of Anthony is the one who monopolizes the newssince the Betic club, as it has been promptly reporting in recent days, He has closed his loan until the end of the season waiting for the Manchester United gives the Brazilian permission to travel to Seville. But in just over three weeks Manuel’s pupils Pellegrini They must face the shock of one way of the eliminatory of play off for access to the round of 16 of the Conference League before him KAA Gent.

It so happens that the Belgian team will have a new coach for said appointment. He Gent has communicated on this Tuesday morning the dismissal of Wouter Vranckenwho until now led the Ghent city team.

In the official statement published by ‘los buffalos’ it is explained that «KAA Gent and Wouter Vrancken have mutually decided to end their relationship in order to optimize the sporting performance, future development and continuity of the club. Both parties emphasize that these talks took place in a very constructive manner and under the best conditions. “This decision was made in full consultation and with the greatest mutual respect.”.

The path of Vrancken at the head of Gent has been irregular. Ha addressed to the buffaloes in 36 official matches in which he has achieved 17 wins, 9 draws and 10 losses. Are sixths in the classification of the Jupiler Pro League. They managed to advance in the Conference League to the play-off for access to the round of 16, a round in which they will face Betis between February 13 and 20. In the Belgian Cup was removed in December for the Union Saint-Gilloise in the eighths.