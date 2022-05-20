Following its initial delay, HoYoverse has announced the Version 2.7 update for Genshin Impact, which is known as “Hidden Dreams in the Depths”, will be available on 31st May.

When this update goes live, players will be able to continue on with their adventures in The Chasm. But they will not be alone there, as they will join a new team of “diverse members” to “discover a long-sealed history about the people, monsters and the yakshas”.

In addition to a new story quest and challenges, two new playable characters will also be introduced to the game. Their names are Yelan and Kuki Shinobu and HoYoverse have assured us they will be “capable allies”. Yelan is described as a “mysterious figure with many faces and identities” and will use a bow as her weapon of choice from her. Meanwhile, Kuki is a “surprisingly reliable and capable deputy leader of the Arataki Gang” who uses a sword and can manipulate the Electro element. You can check out the new trailer for Version 2.7 below.

Genshin Impact “Hidden Dreams in the Depths” trailer.

Genshin Impact is showing no sign of slowing down. The free-to-play Breath of the Wild-like has reportedly raked in over $3bn since its release in September 2020.

Meanwhile, in addition to Genshin Impact, HoYoverse has also announced its next game – Zenless Zone Zero. HoYoverse describes this new title as an urban fantasy and an “attempt to further explore action-oriented gameplay”.