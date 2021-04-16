Genshin Impact’s PlayStation 5 version launches on 28th April, miHoYo has announced.

The PS5 version arrives alongside the 1.5 update, dubbed Beneath the Light of Jadeite. It includes native support for 4K resolution, “enhanced” textures and faster load times. The trailer is below:

Here’s the official blurb on the 1.5 update:

“Version 1.5 offers players plenty of opportunities to spend time with characters, creating new stories in the present while learning about others from the past. Those interested in Liyue’s history can pick up where they left off with Zhongli in the second installment of his story quest Back in Mondstadt, players can continue their story with Noelle and also spend some time with Diona, the popular bartender of The Cat’s Tail, in a new series of Hangout Events.

“Two new playable characters, Eula and Yanfei, will also be added to the game. Five-star character, Eula, is the Spindrift Knight and Captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company. Wielding a claymore and the power of Cryo, she can deal AoE damage and increase her resistance to interruption with her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Meanwhile, Yanfei is a four-star Pyro-using catalyst wielder. Born in Liyue during peacetime, Yanfei is a young half-human, half-illuminated-beast who dedicates her life to studying, interpreting, and advising her clients on Liyue’s laws.

“Two new formidable enemies will also be found in Version 1.5, waiting for adventurers to fight and loot. An all-new Trounce Domain opponent, Azhdaha, the Lord of Vishaps, offers rare rewards once a week for travelers who manage to conquer his fierce attacks, use of multiple elements, and ability to alter the battlefield terrain. In a new chilling addition to Dragonspine, the Cryo Hypostasis will make an appearance as a new Boss Enemy. Just like other enemies in the Hypostasis series, the Cryo Hypostasis has a unique pattern of attack and provides precious resources when defeated, including Character Level-Up Materials.

“With Version 1.5, the Traveler will finally find a home away from home in Teyvat in the form of their very own personal realm, accessible with a brand-new item – the Serenitea Pot. Created by Liyue’s adepti, inside this special teapot is a realm where players can build and decorate their home as they wish. Different house and realm styles will be available, each with plenty of space for outdoor recreation and indoor luxury. A number of gameplay improvements will also be introduced, including halving the cost of claiming the first three Trounce Domain rewards per week and doubling the amount of Companionship EXP earned in Co-Op Mode. “

miHoYo also teased Genshin Impact’s third main area, Inazuma, with some concept art showing the city and several surrounding landmarks. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven major cities in Teyvat.