Genshin Impact is always a great source of inspiration for female cosplayers, given the large amount of charismatic characters that make up her roster, as evidenced by this Yelan cosplay from yazbunnyywhich proves to be really perfect and charming.

Yelan was included in the game with the 2.7 update as a five-star fighter and immediately integrated well into the world of the MiHoYo game and also in the common imagination, as this splendid interpretation of yazbunnyy also demonstrates.

In fact, Yelan immediately achieved great success, also given the amount of cosplay and fan art that surround her, a rather reliable litmus test of how much a character has entered the common imagination.

So let’s see this perfect interpretation by Yelan from Genshin Impact by yazbunnyy, who reproduced in an extremely faithful way the complex costume that characterizes the girl, as well as the particular bluish hair with a bob cut.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as Nico Robin cosplay from nadyasonika from One Piece, Asuka cosplay from Shirogane-sama from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Caulifla cosplay from elia .fery and Marion in swimsuit from Elia.fery from Dragon Ball, Futaba cosplay from Carry.key from Persona 5, Black Widow cosplay from pamdroid18 and Ino Yamanaka cosplay from AlienOrihara from Naruto Shippuden.