Shirogane has returned to dedicate herself to one of her great passions, Genshin Impact, to which she wanted to pay homage by playing the character of Yelan in his last cosplay. The result? Elegant and charming.

The shrewd one warrior armed with a bowwho fights using abilities based on the Hydro element, is a mysterious figure in the miHoYo game, who works for Liyue's internal affairs but actually deals with the kingdom's secret services.

Furthermore, Shirogane's cosplay arrives a few days after the release of Genshin Impact update 4.5, which introduced several new features within the game.