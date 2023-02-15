Genshin Impact continues to be an inspiration for female cosplayers, given the large amount of charismatic characters that make up her roster, as evidenced by this Yelan cosplay from nanno_coswhich proves to be really perfect.

Yelan was included in the game with the 2.7 update as a five-star fighter and immediately integrated well into the world of the MiHoYo game even in the common imagination, as also demonstrated by the photo shown below in the tweet of the cosplayer nanno_cos.

On the other hand, Yelan immediately hit the mark, given the success collected by the girl from the public even before this was actually inserted to be an active part of the cast, therefore the arrival of the numerous cosplays was somewhat obvious.

So let’s see this perfect interpretation by Yelan from Genshin Impact by nanno_cos, who reproduced in an extremely faithful way the complex costume that characterizes the girl, as well as the particular bluish hair with a bob cut.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as Starlight’s cosplay by nic_the_pixie from The Boys, Jessie’s shproton’s from Pokémon, Marin’s Shirogane-sama’s from My Dress-Up Darlings, Midnight cosplay from vkryp from My Hero Academia, Tae Takemi cosplay from Xenon_ne from Persona 5, Cynthia cosplay from chocolatcos0 from Pokémon, Lucy cosplay from shirogane_sama from Cyberpunk 2077 and Marion cosplay in costume from yazbunnyy from Dragon Ball.