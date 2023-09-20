Genshin Impact is undoubtedly one of the most popular games among cosplayers, as they have a practically infinite source of inspiration thanks to the game’s diverse and ever-expanding cast. Speaking of which, here’s the nifty one cosplay by Yelan realized by Komori198who plays the role of this fascinating character from Liyue.

Yelan is a playable character of the highest rarity, who fights with the bow and using abilities based on the element Hydro. Described as a mysterious and fascinating woman, she officially works for Liyue’s internal affairs, but few know that she is actually basically the head of the nation’s secret service.

The cosplay created by Komori198 is definitely successful, with wig and costume that have been reproduced accurately as we can see in the series of shots below.