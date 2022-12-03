Shirogane she’s experimenting with something new, as her video reveals cosplay from Yae Mikothe famous character of Genshin Impact that the Russian model wanted to interpret by staging a transformation.

As we are used to seeing in the amazing works of Alyson Tabbitha, Shirogane showed up in “civilian clothes”, wore Yae’s medallion and a moment later transformed into the character, highlighting the amazing work of makeup and costume: a constant for her cosplays.

Among the winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022, Genshin Impact continues to enjoy great success and can count on many passionate players also thanks to the charm of the fighters who are part of the game’s roster.

In this regard, a quick search is enough to find many cosplays dedicated to Genshin Impact: Lisa from karinchama, Nilou from peachmilky_, Lisa from Lada Lyumos, Mona from Timber and many others.