Yae Mikothe electric warrior of the Narukami Great Shrine, is the protagonist of the new cosplay realized by nymphahri, who wanted to pay homage to the famous Genshin Impact character. The result? Enchanting.

Pink hair and a costume that recalls the one seen in the game, albeit in a summer version, the Italian model was able to give character and personality to this interpretation, truly excellent from whatever point you look at it.

As you know, miHoYo’s new title, Honkai: Star Rail, grossed 500 million dollars in the first three months, just like Genshin Impact, which continues to grind out impressive numbers.