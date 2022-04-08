We continue with the reinterpretations from Genshin Impact going to fish this again Yae Miko cosplayfresh fresh from publication by the always excellent Shirogane_samanow one of the leading exponents of this art on social networks.

The character in question is a 5-star fighter specializing in the element Electroand the electricity actually flows powerful even in the cosplay in question, with a lot of discharges crossing the background and luminescent eyes, to make it clear what we are dealing with in this case.

Also known as Guuji Yae “Chief Priestess”, Yae Miko is in charge of the Grand Narukami Shrine as well as owns the Yae Publishing House and is therefore a personage playable of considerable importance in the world of Genshin Impact. Although perhaps not among the most popular subjects for cosplayers, as Shirogane_sama also says in the message attached to the photos on Instagram, she is a character who “deserves to be shown in her typical game dress”.

Also note that, in the same message, the cosplayer confirms that she will be present at Romics from 7 to 10 April 2022 in Rome, and on April 9 she will show herself with this specific costume, so those who intend to see it live can find it there.