Let’s start again Genshin Impact for this morning’s cosplay, a real reserve given the amount of characters present in the chaste, choosing this new one in particular Yae Miko cosplayjust published by peachmilky_.

As we have seen, the character in question is a 5-star fighter specializing in the element Electroeven if in this case its main element does not show too much from this reinterpretation, which focuses rather on the more calm and romantic elements of the girl.

Also known as Guuji Yae “Chief Priestess”, Yae Miko is in charge of the Grand Narukami Shrine as well as owns the Yae Publishing House and is therefore a personage playable of considerable importance in the world of Genshin Impact. His popularity is clearly growing among cosplayers, given the amount of interpretations that are emerging right now on the character in question.

Also excellent is the choice of location: among what appear to be cherry blossoms, or something like that, the cosplay of Yae Miko by the beautiful Peachmilky seems to really find its ideal location, with a live reproduction of some typical settings seen in Genshin Impact.