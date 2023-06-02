













Genshin Impact will have collaboration with Cassava Roots and several prizes are coming

On the other hand, Cassava Roots and Genshin Impact They will present eight mihoyo-themed shops with decorations inspired by the architecture of the City of Sumeru, a space for attendees to enjoy drinks and snacks. Of these stores, 7 are in Mexico City and one in Querétaro.

Source: MyHole

Also, do not lose sight of the fact that the 60 branches of these establishments dedicated to the sale of bubble tea will also offer something from their menu with details alluding to the mihoyo video game throughout the country.

The collaboration of Genshin Impact and Cassava Roots will have all kinds of events

To share with fans and visitors, the collaboration between Genshin Impact and Cassava Roots offers a special menu with items alluding to the free Hoyoverse video game, gift events and raffles available in the 8 themed stores.

Participants will have the opportunity to get official items from Genshin Impact, such as pins in the style of Sumeru City, participating in the event. In addition, fans will be able to meet Cosplayers who specialize in this video game at selected branches. There they can take photos and enjoy the events together.

This is a good opportunity for fans of both the game and bubble tea to live an experience designed perfectly for them and with an environment that will surely attract your attention due to all the details present in both food and drinks.

