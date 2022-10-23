After a very long wait for our local players, Hoyoverse announced that Genshin Impact will finally receive the localization in Italianwhich will be introduced with theUpdate 3.3 scheduled for December for all platforms, namely PS5, PS4, PC, iOS and Android.

The announcement came during a live on Twitch, where the Chinese software house presented the abundant news of version 3.2 of Genshin Impact, which include the introduction of Nahida and Layla as playable characters, events, a new world boss, as well as three promotional codes to get Primogem for free and more.

Genshin Impact, an official artwork

Genshin Impact is full of dialogues, lore texts and descriptions of skills that are often rather convoluted, so the arrival of the Italian subtitles will certainly please all the players of the Bel Paese and in particular those who have never yet ventured into Teyvat and they were just waiting for the arrival of the localization for our country, which we remember will be available in December.

What do you think, will you give the Hoyoverse title a chance with the arrival of Italian subtitles? Let us know in the comments.