Now it’s official: Genshin Impact will be fully translated into Italian starting from patch 3.3, scheduled for the end of the year. Obviously we are referring to an Italian version with subtitles, which until now had remained a mirage.

MyHoYo confirmed the news on the occasion of a live streaming on Twitch aimed at announcing all the news of the 3.2 update and some previews on 3.3. The translation is a concrete testimony of the house’s desire to invest even more in the work, and probably gives us a precise idea of ​​the success that the title is meeting in our country.

Genshin Impact is an open-world RPG embroidered around the gacha formula that amazed the world for its technical realization, for the innovative combat system and above all for the care reserved to the characterization of the characters and the game world. Given the amount of narrative material and stories told since launch, the Italian localization will help our players a lot.

We are sure that with the advent of the Italian translation, many gamers from our country will throw themselves headlong into the MyHoYo universe.

In fact, we remind you that Genshin Impact it can be downloaded for free from the Hoyoverse website for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile platforms. In short, with the free-to-play formula and the complete localization in Italian, a new peak of fans of our compatriots is expected.

On official site and in the news section you can find all the news of patch 3.2.