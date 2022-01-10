Video game conversation grew 14% over last year with more than 2.4 billion tweets.

Last year left us memorable video game and player communities once again flocked to the social networks to express yourself on these issues. Twitter released today very interesting data that give us a clear idea of ​​what was most popular among users of the social network. From the outset, we have the data that more than 2.4 billion tweets about videogames, which represents a 14% more to what we saw last year and an increase of more than 10 times since 2017; It is also known that the fourth quarter of 2021 Twitter recorded the largest conversation about video games in its history.

Genshin Impact Apex legends Ensemble Stars! Final fantasy Fate / Grand Order Animal Crossing: New Horizons Knives Out Minecraft Project sekai Fortnite Animal Crossing stood out for having been the most popular game of 2020, this time it dropped to sixth position and Genshin Impact was crowned the most mentioned game on Twitter. Below is the global top of the most mentioned games.

E3 2021 The Game Awards 2021 Xbox Games Showcase 2021 Gamescom 2021 Summer Game Fest 2021 Regarding video game events, he highlighted that the return of E3 in digital format dominated the conversation, as the ESA fair surpassed last year’s leader: The Game Awards. The most mentioned video game events were the following:

Japan it remained the leader in the video game conversation on Twitter and although last year Spain remained in the top 10 countries with the highest volume of tweets about video games, this time it does not appear on the list. Japan U.S South Korea Thailand Brazil Philippines Indonesia United Kingdom France India it remained the leader in the video game conversation on Twitter and although last year Spain remained in the top 10 countries with the highest volume of tweets about video games, this time it does not appear on the list.

Where there was a dominance of the Spanish-speaking communities was in the lists that have to do with gaming personalities, where we find content creators from countries like Spain Y Mexico.

Colon AuronPlay Felipe Neto Ibai Dream GeorgeNotFound Corpse husband Sapnap BadBoyHalo Junichi kato Most mentioned gaming personalities:

Ibai (Spain) Gotaga (France) TimTheTatman (United States) OpTic Scump (United States) Dr. Disrespect (United States) Gaming content creators with the most video views:

Ibai (Spain) Dream (United States) Ari Gameplays (Mexico) TommyInnit (UK) Karl Jacobs (United States) Gaming creators who gained the most followers:

