Last year left us memorable video game and player communities once again flocked to the social networks to express yourself on these issues. Twitter released today very interesting data that give us a clear idea of what was most popular among users of the social network. From the outset, we have the data that more than 2.4 billion tweets about videogames, which represents a 14% more to what we saw last year and an increase of more than 10 times since 2017; It is also known that the fourth quarter of 2021 Twitter recorded the largest conversation about video games in its history.
- Genshin Impact
- Apex legends
- Ensemble Stars!
- Final fantasy
- Fate / Grand Order
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Knives Out
- Minecraft
- Project sekai
- Fortnite
- E3 2021
- The Game Awards 2021
- Xbox Games Showcase 2021
- Gamescom 2021
- Summer Game Fest 2021
- Japan
- U.S
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Brazil
- Philippines
- Indonesia
- United Kingdom
- France
- India
Where there was a dominance of the Spanish-speaking communities was in the lists that have to do with gaming personalities, where we find content creators from countries like Spain Y Mexico.
- Colon
- AuronPlay
- Felipe Neto
- Ibai
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
- Corpse husband
- Sapnap
- BadBoyHalo
- Junichi kato
- Ibai (Spain)
- Gotaga (France)
- TimTheTatman (United States)
- OpTic Scump (United States)
- Dr. Disrespect (United States)
- Ibai (Spain)
- Dream (United States)
- Ari Gameplays (Mexico)
- TommyInnit (UK)
- Karl Jacobs (United States)
