Voice actors behind the hugely successful Genshin Impact say they have been waiting months to be paid.

Several have taken the step of speaking out on social media to highlight the fact they are struggling without their pay checks – while the gacha-driven game rakes in billions in revenue.

Brandon Winckler, who voices key character Paimon, and Corina Boettger, who provides various additional voices, both took to Twitter to express their exasperation at having recorded work over four months ago without receiving payment for it.

Genshin Impact’s summer trailer.Watch on YouTube

Winckler stated he had attempted to raise the issue with Genshin Impact publisher miHoYo multiple times but not heard back.

“A fifth email with no response,” Winckler wrote. “[It’s] inexcusable for us as actors to be waiting four plus months for pay when you make $86ma month.”

In an earlier message sent this week before naming Genshin Impact and miHoYo specifically, Winckler called for developers to “pay your fucking actors on time”.

“I’m so sick of waiting three plus months for payment for literally the BIGGEST video game project out there.”

After a fifth email with no response, This is regarding Genshin Impact. Inexcusable for us as actors to be waiting 4+ months for pay when you make $86 million per month. Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon problem- (thread) https://t.co/BPBW3WibG9 —Brandon Winckler (@BWincklerVA) July 13, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Winckler stated he “can’t afford to eat”, while Boettger said they were currently “struggling to pay rent because of this”.

Eurogamer has contacted miHoYo for comment.

“Been working for MONTHS unpaid on a BIG project for a studio,” Boettger wrote. “I am owed THOUSANDS of dollars… This project has made BILLIONS.”

Genshin Impact voice actor Sean Chiplock, who portrays Diluc, suggested it may be that miHoYo was not the company at fault.

“Please remember that MiHoYo is the publisher, not the recording studio we work through,” Chiplock wrote. “They may be just as unaware of this issue as the rest of you were, and the hope is that they can be MADE aware of how it’s affecting their image – and through subsequent actions, correct it.”