SINGAPORE, 28 August 2024 – Today, Genshin Impact, the popular open-world adventure RPG, launched its major expansion for version 5.0, “A Journey Through Flowers Under the Burning Sun.” Natlan, the sixth nation, has finally opened its doors to all players who have completed the Mondstadt Archon’s quests. Local tribes, landscapes, and legends await. Players will be able to explore with a never-before-seen gameplay mode, thanks to the agility and unique abilities of the local warriors and dragons of Natlan.

To better demonstrate the features of Natlan’s new game modes, tips and simple guides have been provided in the “Natlan 5.0 Detailed Guide” press kit, which discusses Natlan’s unique resources such as Phlogiston, Soul of the Night mechanics, new characters, Saurics, bosses, and the adorable creatures that roam the new nation with more details, screenshots, and videos.

Here you can find the latest detailed guide: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1rmXLXIi1BSdg8PpUUKg-tMJQkrUEBok1

All players are welcome to join the adventure in Natlan. A Teleport Gate in Natlan will be unlocked for those who have completed the Mondstadt Archon quests. Additionally, players will be able to quickly begin the Natlan Archon quests once they reach Adventure Rank 28 and complete the Liyue Archon quests.

Exploration in Natlan will be unique as players will be able to transform into Saurians, the dragons of Natlan. Each type of Saurian has unique exploration abilities to traverse the diverse landscapes of Natlan. Tepetlisaurs can burrow and climb, Yumkasaurs can lift their bodies into the air to move in any direction, allowing them to reach high places with ease, and Koholasaurs can move quickly both underwater and in liquid Phlogiston.

Meanwhile, Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina, the three new playable characters in Natlan, will have different fighting styles thanks to their high mobility. Mualani, a 5★ Hydro character who is armed with a catalyst, can ride his Sharky Board, which he uses to bite his enemies and surf on various liquid and land surfaces. Kinich, a 5★ Dendro character who is armed with a claymore, uses a grappling hook to move in mid-air or hit enemies with powerful Cyclic Shots. Kachina, a 4★ Geo character who is armed with a spear, can ride a Spinner to fight and scale cliffs with ease. Kachina and Mualani will make their event wish debuts in the first half of version 5.0 alongside Kaedehara Kazuha’s rerun, while Kinich will debut in the second half alongside Shogun Raiden.

Version 5.0 also celebrates Genshin Impact’s quarter-year anniversary with generous rewards and system optimizations. Players will be able to earn any of the 5★ characters included in the Standard Wish for free, receive up to ×10 Intertwined Fates in the Daily Login Event, ×1,600 Primogems, two exclusive gadgets, and more via in-game mail. There will also be further updates on event wishes for characters, weapons, and a new item that will allow players to earn artifacts with specific modifiers.

Genshin Impact version 5.0 launches August 28 with the new nation of Natlan. With cross-progression and co-op play, players can enjoy their adventure on PlayStation®, PC, Android, and iOS. Genshin Impact is rated T for Teen by the ESRB on PS5, PS4, PC, and Google Play, and 12+ on iOS. For more information, visit the official Genshin Impact website (genshin.hoyoverse.com) or follow @GenshinImpact on X, Instagram, and Facebook.