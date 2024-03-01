As per tradition, between one novelty and another, three promotional codes have also been given out, through which players will be able to redeem 300 free Primogemme and other useful resources for a limited period of time.

After the Lunar New Year celebrations, this time players will return to Mondstadt to help the Knights of Favonius set up a local alchemical potion shop. There will also be a new story mission featuring Chiori, the new playable character introduced, and a side mission starring Lynette.

Genshin Impact update 4.5 is titled “Sharp Blades and Rending Brocades” and will be available starting from March 13, 2024 .

During the Hyovoerse live broadcast today on Twitch, the new content and various new features arriving on were presented Genshin Impact by updating the version 4.5 which include the playable character Chiori, a new type of banner and the inevitable limited-time events.

The new banner Desire of the Chronicles

New update, new banners. During the first phase of the 4.5 update, Chiori and Arataki Itto will be available. In the second phase, however, those of Neuvilette and Kaedahara Kazuha will return.

Chiori is a 5-star Geo element character who fights using swords. In battle he summons Tamoto, a doll that deals damage to enemies based on both the character's attack and defense statistics. With elemental blaze, Chiori makes clean, precise slashes that deal area-of-effect Geo damage.

Not only that, with version 4.5 a new type of banner will be introduced, the Desire for the Chronicles, which includes 5-star characters that have not found space in the limited-time banners for some time, including Albedo, Eula, Mona, Klee, Jean and Diluc, and 10 5-star weapons chosen with the same criteria. Players will be able to plot the path for a particular character or weapon. This way there will be a 100% chance of receiving the desired item as the second 5-star item obtained from the banner.

Among the new features we also find the Training Guidea new feature that will help players less familiar with the Genshin Impact development system to upgrade weapons and characters.

As for the limited time events, the main one is Alchemical Ascension, in which we will help set up a potion shop by taking on various minigames, combat challenges and so on. Up for grabs are Primogemme, Mora, useful materials and also the exclusive 4-star spear Dialogues of the Wise Men of the Desert. Other events include “Cat Keep Meow Odyssey,” a cat-themed minigame, and “Twirling Crossfire,” a mode where you fire cannons at various targets.