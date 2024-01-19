













This will be the first Genshin Impact update so far in 2024 and it presents us with a new area in Liyue called Chenyu Valley and is accompanied by new outfits for Xingqiu, Ganyu and Shenhe.

Likewise, we will have the return of Lantern Rite and a series of rewards that many fans will enjoy. Likewise, the friend Adeptus, Preserver of Clouds, will now have the playable human form of her that goes by the name Xianyun!

What are the main features of Genshin Impact 4.4?

Version 4.4 will be the first major update that Genshin Impact receives so far in 2024 and we list everything it brings so you can get a better idea of ​​everything that is waiting for you.

Liyue expands to the northeast with the “Chenyu Valley,” a vast mist-filled area that connects to Fontaine.

The Lantern Rite event and mini-games with a free outfit for Xingqiu that players can redeem.

Two new playable characters: Xianyun, 5-star Anemo Vision and Catalyst Carrier, and 4-star Gaming Pyro, Doublehand User.

Free claimable rewards including 10+3 Intertwined Fates, 2 Weak Resins.

New outfits for Shenhe and Ganyu available with a limited time discount.

As if this were not enough, mihoyo also revealed that they presented new technical characteristics that can be noticed when visiting Chenyu Valley with some certainly interesting fog effects.

It is worth reminding you that with an update come new files so you will have to make space on your console, PC or, failing that, your cell phone, depending on the platform where you are playing.

What do you think of this ad? It excites you? Don't forget to follow the conversation on our Discord.

