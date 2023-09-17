HoYoverse has announced the arrival of version 4.1 of Genshin Impact, “To the Stars that Shine Deep,” on September 27th on PlayStation, PC, iOS and Android. The Fontaine area will expand to the north and it is here that the main story will continue along with Neuvillette and Wriothesley, added to the cast of playable characters, and the Harlequin Harlequin who will make her debut. Genshin Impact is also preparing to celebrate its third anniversary with fans from all over the world, who for this occasion will be able to redeem various rewards, including ten Intertwined Fates, 1,600 Primogemme and two exclusive gadgets.

Fontaine’s two notable figures will become playable, catalyst-equipped five-star characters, and players will be able to discover more about them in their respective story missions. Neuvillette, the Supreme Judge of Fontaine, can unleash raging torrents in a straight line to deal Hydro damage with his charged attacks, while Wriothesley, the steward of Fort Méropide, deals Cryo damage through melee attacks. Both characters are able to consume their HP to unleash certain types of attacks, after which they can recover HP. Neuvillette and Hu Tao will be available in the first phase of event wishes, followed by Wriothesley and Venti.

In addition to the adventure in Fontaine, a poetry festival will be held in Mondstadt and Liyue which represents a good opportunity to meet your friends again in the sign of friendship and love. Various mini-games and an exclusive four-star catalyst will be available to redeem at this festival. The arrival of Genshin Impact’s third anniversary brings with it other rewards. The special daily login event will be available again and will offer up to ten Twisted Fates and other rewards. During version 4.1, players will be able to redeem 1,600 Primogems, four Fragile Resin, and two special gadgets, the Portable Aero Jelly Bubble Generator and Meatball.