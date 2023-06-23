HoYoverse announced the imminent arrival of update 3.8 for Genshin Impact, which will bring with it many new features. The patch will be released worldwide next July 5thand among the novelties we will find a limited-time map full of summer activities, new costumes for Klee And Kaeyaa new PvE mode and much more.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, below which you can find more information about the patch thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

Genshin Impact Version 3.8 Announced on July 5th and Previewed Fontaine Nation Released

Get ready to leave for a summer trip together with Klee and Kaeya, new costumes and a new land await you to discover!

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2023 – HoYoverse, a global interactive entertainment brand, today announced the arrival of Genshin Impact version 3.8, “Secret Summer Paradise”, on July 5, and invites all travelers to join Klee and Kaeya, both with new outfits, and discover a limited-time area full of game modes, summer events and rich rewards. Also, at the end of today’s special program, HoYoverse released a preview of the Fontaine cityscape for the first time, the upcoming new main area.

Watch the Genshin Impact version 3.8 trailer here: https://youtu.be/UHQ3u2TLkAg

This summer, the new area called “Veluriyam Mirage” is ready to welcome visitors with its lofty hills, dark caves and fun attractions. Players will be able to explore the entire area of ​​the Mirage through the two game modes present in the world of Teyvat: the flap flap shuttle, which transports passengers throughout the territory in an experience reminiscent of a roller coaster, and the plane models, capable of teleporting people to a two-dimensional world where they can unlock puzzles and hidden treasures. While exploring the area, players will be able to collect Coupon Joyeux to redeem various rewards, including Kaeya’s new outfit.

There will be four special summer events in the Mirage of Veluriyam that offer numerous rewards and perks, including the ability to recruit Layla for free. In this area you will find Spigot Jet, a water cannon shooter game, and Dance of Flashing Thought, consisting of various combat challenges with different characteristics. Not only that, in the Dwellings of the fox event, participants will be able to drive a small whining fox in an aerial speed race, while in the Tordobiglia Pam Pam event they will be able to take part in a game similar to bowls.

Also, in version 3.8 old friends with their reruns and new outfits will be available again. Klee and Eula will return in the wish event of the first half of the new version, while Sangonomiya Kokomi and the Tramp will return in the second half. Klee and Kaeya will instead receive new outfits, and Kaeya’s encounter event will finally be available.

Genius Invocation also has new content to offer, including the new PvE mode called “Forge Realm Ignorance: Infinite Swarm” which consists of infinite waves of enemies in a limited number of rounds, and the three new character cards of Candace, Yanfei and Kaedehara Kazuha.

In addition to the contents of version 3.8, a one-minute-long clip revealing part of the cityscape and underwater landscape of Fontaine, the Justice Nation coming later this year was shown during today’s Genshin Impact special program. The footage captures the urban landscapes on the water, the Fleuve Cendre, the sewers and the underwater life of aquatic creatures.

Genshin Impact version 3.8 will be available on July 5th. The game has been rated PEGI 12 on PS5, PS4, PC and Google Play, and 12+ on iOS. To learn more about the game and the content of its updates, visit the official Genshin Impact site (genshin.hoyoverse.com) or follow @GenshinImpact on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.