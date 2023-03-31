HoYoverse announces that the version 3.6 Of Genshin Impact will be available from April 12th. This new game update, available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and mobile deviceswill inaugurate the first major celebration of theAkademiyawill introduce the playable characters Baizhu And Kaveh and a new area of ​​oases and wastelands. Here’s what this new update will bring.

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2023 – HoYoverse, a brand operating in the global interactive entertainment sector, today announced the arrival of version 3.6 of Genshin Impact, “Celebration of the Akademiya”, on April 12th. This update will usher in the first Akademiya Extravaganza and introduce a new area filled with adventures in Sumeru, along with two new playable characters, Baizhu and Kaveh.

The Akademiya Extravaganza, organized by the Sumeru Akademiya, offers visitors a good chance to find out more about the most prestigious institute in all of Teyvat and the different specializations of its six darsanas, also known as the Six Supreme Schools. The grand celebration is ready to welcome players with two main events, the Lore Gala and the Interdarsana Championship. During the Knowledge Gala, each of the six darsanas will set up a booth with six different mini-games to present their research goals and achievements. For example, Layla’s Rtawahist, who specializes in the study of the stars, has prepared a minigame that involves adjusting an astrolabe to make the stars light up in a particular pattern. The Kshahrewar stand, based on their studies on technology and architecture, will propose an ingenious game which consists in perfecting the construction of roads using as few materials as possible. In addition to the festivities, representatives of the six darsanas will participate in a competition to win the first place in the Interdarsana Championship, thus starting a new story. Layla’s encounter event will also be revealed during version 3.6.

In the deepest parts of the desert, far beyond the lavish celebrations in the City of Sumeru, a new area consisting of wastelands and an oasis of flowers will be revealed. According to legends, this land, which has deteriorated with gray Crystals and purple mists, was one of the major battlefields of the Khaenri’ah disaster 500 years ago. Fortunately, travelers who visit will be accompanied by the “Pairs”, special creatures who dwell in the oasis. During their adventures, travelers will be able to use their flying skills to access some areas that are impossible to reach on foot.

But as territories expand, so do new dangers. Apep, the virente Grass Dragon who once ruled Sumeru, will appear as a powerful weekly boss in the new Domain of Conquest. In Nahida’s new story quest, Chapter of Sapientia Oromasdis: Act II, you will be able to learn more about this legendary dragon and the history of Sumeru. Meanwhile, other threats will emerge such as the new boss enemy, the Evil Baptizer, and two new members of the Hilichurl family, Anemo’s Outcast Hilichurl and Hydro’s Outcast Hilichurl.

The new version will also introduce two new playable characters, Baizhu and Kaveh, who are well known for their special abilities. Baizhu, a gentle doctor with the power of Dendro, will be available as a 5-star character who will use a Catalyst in combat and be able to control wandering spirits and generate an absolute Shield to heal the party. More anecdotes about the owner of Bubu Pharmacy will be revealed in his story mission, Lagenaria Chapter. Kaveh, on the other hand, will be a 4-star character from Dendro who will use a Claymore in battle. Known as the light of Kshahrewar, Kaveh is a talented architect from Sumeru. Mehrak, his architect’s toolbox, will be able to scan the battlefield by exploding all Dendro cores and will further increase Kaveh’s combat effectiveness and the Dendro damage he deals. Also, Nahida and Nilou will be reruns in the event wishes for the first half of version 3.6. Baizhu and Kaveh will instead be available in the second half of the version together with the Ganyu rerun.

Genshin Impact version 3.6 will be available on April 12. The game has been rated PEGI 12 on PS5, PS4, PC and Google Play, and 12+ on iOS. To learn more about the game and the content of its updates, visit the official Genshin Impact site (genshin.hoyoverse.com) or follow @GenshinImpact on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.