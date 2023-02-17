Something that many gamers of Genshin Impact What they were waiting for was the release date for version 3.5, and finally miHoYo, the company behind the game, decided to please them.

This is how it will be from March 1 that can be downloaded. In light of that, this publisher and developer shared a trailer, screenshots, and information about what to expect with this update, which adds several new features.

This wave of content is officially called Windblume’s Breath and is related to spring; brings back the Windblume Festival with more challenges, rewards and gatherings.

We recommend: Genshin Impact actor is fired for abuse and inappropriate conduct.

Likewise, it includes mini-games, such as a rhythm one called Ballads of Breeze; another focused on the chase in a maze, Floral Pursuit; and Breezy Snapshots ‘photo tour’ mode. All of these subgames are available for a limited time.

Fountain: miHoYo.

As reported by miHoYo from the release date of version 3.5 of Genshin Impact the game will welcome foreign guests from beyond Sumeru.

So when Collei revisits Mondstadt with Tighnari and Cyno, an adventure related to a mysterious prophecy will begin. Version 3.5 will allow you to learn more about the new characters, old acquaintances and the Traveler himself through extra events.

What new characters are coming to Genshin Impact with version 3.5?

Genshin Impact You will receive from the release date of version 3.5 two characters, the hermit Dehya and the cartographer Mika. Regarding the first, it is armed with a huge claymore-type sword and the power of Pyro.

Thanks to her elemental ability, she can create a field of fire that not only hurts enemies, but transfers part of the damage from her party members to herself. She can still fight with fists and kicks.

Fountain: miHoYo.

As for Mika, he is armed with a spear and crossbow, plus he can use Cryo’s vision in combat. With his elemental ability, he can focus his enemies with his crossbow and increase their attack speed and physical damage from his teammates.

Through his Elemental Burst, he allows his allies to constantly recover their vitality. With version 3.5 there will still be quests like Dehya’s Story Quest and Faruzan’s Hangout Event, as well as improvements to the Genius Invokation TCG.

In addition to Genshin Impact We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.