A new live stream of HoYoverse best introduced the new coming update for the hugely played free to play Genshin Impact the December 7ththe version 3.3that the many players of our Bel Pese they are waiting since will also add the texts in Italian.

But it won’t be the only super-anticipated thing from players to be released from this update: finally the banner of the Tramp5-star character formerly known as Scaramouche in the period with i Fatuous Harbingers.

Let’s take stock of the situation and see all the news coming in version 3.3:

Added TCG game mode, a combination of combat with elements and strategies

New Interlude for the Archon mission dedicated to Scaramouche, now known as the “Vagabond”, who will go from enemy to ally

New playable characters: the Tramp (5 stars – anemo – catalyst) and Faruzan (4 stars – bow)

Various fun-filled seasonal events and challenges

Texts in Italian and Turkish will be implemented

Genshin Impact is available for free download at Playstation 5, Playstation 4, pcand devices iOS And android. Below we offer the introductory trailer of the version 3.3 coming soon, followed by a gallery of images!

Source: HoYoverse