A reddit user posted a video showing combos with three characters within Genshin Impact, the beloved open world RPG of miHoYo. The video clip shows us a series of combos using three characters from the roster (Albedo, Hu Tao and finally Keqing) for a surprising result.

Let’s talk about a series of combos of Genshin Impact which seem almost endless, and show fighting bordering on exhilarating, certainly not particularly pleasant for monsters. These they don’t have the actual time to react to combos devised by this experienced user, but the good news is that through the video on the cover of the article you can admire the result and try to replicate it during your in-game matches.

With the update to version 1.6 released last June 9, the beloved free-to-play has been enriched with the summer islands, the clashes between the boats and the arrival of a new character Kazuha. We also remember that with the arrival on the next-gen, the title has seen an improvement with the implementation of 4K at 60 FPS. To benefit were the shorter loading times and better graphics, which makes gameplay truly more enjoyable on PlayStation.

You have already had the opportunity to read the news about Ayaka is Yoimiya, the two new characters that were announced a few days ago? We are still waiting for updates on this, but we can expect news in view of the update 1.7 which should arrive in mid-July.

The latter, moreover, has recently been the victim of some leaks which, in the event that they prove to be founded, show the arrival of an additional PC who could be added to the adventures in the land of Teyvat.

If you haven’t tried it yet Genshin Impact, we remind you that you can play it on Playstation4, Playstation 5, on the mobile versions for Android and iOS and the release on Nintendo Switch has already been announced (but apparently postponed), we will have to wait for further updates for a date. Furthermore, in conjunction with the arrival of version 1.6, the title is also available on the Epic Games Store catalog.

Released in September 2020, miHoYo’s Chinese open world RPG was a little surprise that in a short time it has seen an escalation of success, thanks also to the continuous and periodic updates and news that demonstrate the care and dedication of the authors for this game. If you are curious to know ours, we refer you to the dedicated review.