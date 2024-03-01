













Genshin Impact: update 4.5 already has a release date and these are its main features









HoYoverse has just revealed what many have been waiting for. Version 4.5 of Genshin Impact called “Edges weaving between embroidery” will arrive on March 13.

In update 4.5 Genshin Impact, After the New Year celebration in Liyue, players will be invited to Mondstadt and help Jean, Lisa and the Knights of Favonius develop the local alchemical potions business in Mondstadt.

If that's not enough, players will be able to join designer Chiori to their ranks, as well as include optimizations such as a new “Upgrade Guide” information center that offers how to develop characters in the travelers' team.

What are the main features that you should not lose sight of with the arrival of this update?

The Knights of Favonius invite you to run an alchemical potion shop in Mondstadt.

Chiori becomes playable as a 5-star Geo sword wielder.

A new “Wish Compilation” features characters and weapons, including Albedo, Eula, Mona, Klee, Diluc and Jean, as well as more than 10 5-star weapons such as the Wolf's Tombstone and the Hunter's Path in the Wish itself.

Added “Training Guide” to the Paimon Menu along with other optimizations to provide useful recommendations for character development.

Two mini-games will be added: a cat petting game “Feline Fortress Furrdyssey” and a cannon shooting mode “Rolling Crossfire”.

What promotional gatcha will Genshin Impact have in its 4.5 update?

On the topic of promotional gatcha, Chiori and Arataki Itto will appear in the first half of version 4.5, while Neuvillette and Kaedehara Kazuha will appear in the second half.

Additionally, in version 4.5 the new “compilation gachapón” will be available for the first time, which will include Albedo, Eula, Mona, Klee, Diluc and Jean, in addition to more than 10 five-star weapons such as Lápida del Lobo and Senda de la Hunter in the same gachapon. Players can lead the way to a five-star character or weapon, and ensure that the second five-star character or weapon they receive is the character or weapon they have chosen if the first is not.

Likewise, it must also be emphasized that this Genshin Impact update helps new players a lot, so if you feel like playing it, this may be the opportunity you were looking for.

Are you excited about the arrival of this update to Genshin Impact? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

