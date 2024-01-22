Genshin Impact is about to receive the bulk update 4.4 which will arrive on January 31, 2024, and will bring with it not only new content but also some technical improvements between graphics and other aspects of the game, which will be visible when the update is applied.
We have already provided an overview of version 4.4 talking about the release date, banners, free characters and more, but in this case we are dealing with some elements that aim in particular to evolve the game from a technological point of view, in the constant evolution imported by MiHoYo to its particular action RPG.
For the first time in Genshin Impact, version 4.4 will see the application of some technologies called Global Far Fog and Gradient Tint Rockwhich according to what was reported by the developers should further improve the appearance of the environments.
A new area with renewed graphics
These elements will be clearly visible inside the new explorable area with version 4.4 of Genshin Impact, or Chenyu Vale, whose atmosphere and appearance will be more characterized by the application of these technological solutions.
Furthermore, it is an area full of mythological creatures, accessible once transformed into carp and reaching a location that would otherwise be normally inaccessible. Here you will also find a new boss called Solitary Suanni, as well as new characters and events to take part in, while the Lantern Rite festival will be available again at the port of Liyue.
As previously reported, the update will also bring with it the two new playable characters of Xianyun and Gaming, while the banners of Xianyun and Nahida will be available as well as several new costumes arriving for various elements of the game's large cast.
