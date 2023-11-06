There are very few days left until the launch of theupdate 4.2 Of Genshin Impact and as a result Hoyoverse announced the date and time of the scheduled server maintenance which will accompany the launch of the update and during which it will be impossible to log in.

As revealed on the HoyoLab portal, the work will begin at 11pm tomorrow, Tuesday 7 November 2023. From that moment on, access to the game will be impossible and anyone connected will be disconnected. Additionally, update 4.2 will be released at the same time and you can start downloading. Barring unforeseen circumstances, maintenance should last 5 hours and therefore starting from 04:00 in the morning on November 8th you will be able to start playing the new content.

As per tradition, at the end of the work Hoyoverse will give a bonus of 300 Primogemme, to which another 300 will be added for the resolution of problems within the game, for a total of 600 free First Gems, a bonus that is certainly useful in view of the new banners. All players will be able to redeem them via Paimon’s inbox accessible from the pause menu, provided they have reached Adventure Rank 5 or higher.