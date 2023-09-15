Today Hoyoverse presented the new features coming to Genshin Impact with the full-bodied update 4.1 Of Genshin Impact, including new characters and areas to explore. For the occasion, the events and bonuses that players will receive to celebrate the third anniversary of the game’s launch were also presented.

Version 4.1 of Genshin Impact is titled “To the Stars that Shine Deep” and will be available starting from September 27, 2023. As usual, between one news and another, three new promotional codes have been revealed, thanks to which players will receive 300 Primogemme and other bonuses.

The update will introduce new main and side missions that will continue the Traveler’s adventures in the Fontaine region and introduce the character of “Harlequin”. There will also be one new area to explore with various points of interest, such as the suspended ruins of a research laboratory, a large underwater cave and Fort Méropide, a sort of prison-city. New enemies and bosses will also appear in these new locations, with new materials to upgrade the characters.