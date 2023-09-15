Today Hoyoverse presented the new features coming to Genshin Impact with the full-bodied update 4.1 Of Genshin Impact, including new characters and areas to explore. For the occasion, the events and bonuses that players will receive to celebrate the third anniversary of the game’s launch were also presented.
Version 4.1 of Genshin Impact is titled “To the Stars that Shine Deep” and will be available starting from September 27, 2023. As usual, between one news and another, three new promotional codes have been revealed, thanks to which players will receive 300 Primogemme and other bonuses.
The update will introduce new main and side missions that will continue the Traveler’s adventures in the Fontaine region and introduce the character of “Harlequin”. There will also be one new area to explore with various points of interest, such as the suspended ruins of a research laboratory, a large underwater cave and Fort Méropide, a sort of prison-city. New enemies and bosses will also appear in these new locations, with new materials to upgrade the characters.
The new banners and events of Genshin Impact update 4.1
Genshin Impact update 4.1 will mark the debut of new 5-star playable characters who use catalysts, i.e. Neuvilette and Wriothesley.
Neuvilette uses the Hydro element to strike in an area of effect and create raging torrents that she hurls at enemies with charged attacks. Wriothesley instead fights using melee attacks enhanced by the Cryo element. Both characters can consume their own HP to increase the power of their strikes, after which they can recover health. which consume its own HP to further increase the damage dealt.
In the first phase of Genshin Impact update 4.1, the banner of Neuvilette and Hu Tao, while in the second phase those of Wriothesley and Venti.
The main event will be the Mondstadt and Liyue poetry festival, during which players will be able to try their hand at three different activities to earn First Gems and get the free 4 star catalyst “Ballad of the Everlasting Blue”. Further events are planned for the following six weeks, with resources, materials and Primogems up for grabs.
As mentioned at the beginning, to celebrate the third anniversary of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse has prepared some tasty gifts for its players. First there will be a special log-in event during which you can get up to 10 Intertwined Fate (worth 1,600 Primogemme) simply by logging into the game.
Furthermore, they will be distributed to all players via Paimon’s inbox 1,600 Primogemme4 Fragile Resin and 2 special gadgets, the Portable Aero Jelly Bubble Generator and Meatball.
