HoYoverse announces the arrival ofupdate 4.1 for its Genshin Impact. This new game update will add new areas in the region of Fontainethe new characters Neuvillette And Wriothesleynew weapons, a new main story, new mechanics, new enemies and much more.

Users will be rewarded with a total of 600 Primogem due to maintenance times, obtainable by all those who have reached theAdventure Rank 5. The reward will be redeemable until September 30th.

More details on the update are available at this link. Genshin Impact is available for free download at PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, iOS, Android and PC. Below we present the trailer of the 4.1 update called “Towards the stars that shine deep”.

Genshin Impact – “Toward the Stars That Shine Deep”

Source: HoYoverse Street Gematsu