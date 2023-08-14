Only a few days left before the launch of theupdate 4.0 Of Genshin Impact which will introduce the long-awaited region of Fontaine. As usual ahead of publication Hoyoverse has announced the date and time of scheduled maintenance of the game servers which will anticipate the update and during which it will be impossible to log in.

Work will begin on the stroke of 00:00 Italian on Wednesday 16 August 2023 and from that moment it will be possible to start downloading the 4.0 update. Barring unforeseen events, maintenance should last 5 hours and therefore it will be possible to go back to playing and try out the new contents from the early hours of the morning.

It is now a consolidated tradition but it is good to remember that at the end of the work Hoyoverse will give a bonus of 300 Primogems, to which another 300 will be added for solving problems within the game, for a total of 600 Primogems for free, a definitely useful bonus in view of the banners with the new Fontaine characters. All players can redeem them through the Paimon mailbox, provided they have reached Adventure Rank 5 or higher.