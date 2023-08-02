Just a few more days and Hoyoverse will reveal everything there is to know about the Fontaine region of Genshin Impact. The company has indeed announced date and time of the presentation of the update 4.0mark them on your calendar: the appointment is at 13:30 Italian on Friday 4 August 2023.
You can follow the live stream on the Genshin Impact Twitch channel at this address and later it will be possible to watch it on a time shift YouTube starting at 3.30pm on the same day.
What can we expect from Genshin Impact update 4.0?
Version 4.0 should prove to be one of the biggest updates ever for Genshin Impact. Indeed, the main goal will be the addition of a new European-inspired region, Fountainsaccompanied of course by new main missions, side missions and game mechanics, such as the ability to explore underwater.
With the addition of new locations, new enemies, bosses, artifacts and more cannot be missing playable characters. Three have already been presented by Hoyoverse on Twitter / X, namely the three brothers Lyney, Lynette and Freminet . It is legitimate to expect further news, but to know for sure we just have to wait for the live broadcast which will take place in a few days.
As per tradition, new ones will be shared during the live broadcast Promo codes with free Primogems and other useful resources, which as usual we will also report on our pages.
A precise release date for Genshin Impact update 4.0 has not yet been announced, but considering Hoyoverse’s rigid schedule based on six-week cycles for each update, the August 16, 2023.
