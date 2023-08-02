Just a few more days and Hoyoverse will reveal everything there is to know about the Fontaine region of Genshin Impact. The company has indeed announced date and time of the presentation of the update 4.0mark them on your calendar: the appointment is at 13:30 Italian on Friday 4 August 2023.

You can follow the live stream on the Genshin Impact Twitch channel at this address and later it will be possible to watch it on a time shift YouTube starting at 3.30pm on the same day.