HoYoverse published the version update 4.0 For Genshin Impactthe beloved free-to-play available on pc, smartphones and consoles PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. With this new update the new region of is implemented Fountains and new characters: Lyney, Lynette and Freminet. Also available are new domains, new equipment, new episodes for the main story and much more.

Known as “Nation of Justice”, Fontaine is the cradle of culture, art and technology of which, in addition to the city on the surface, players will be able to venture into the depths of the sea for the first time. They will also be given 600 primogem free for all players. Let’s see a new trailer below.

Genshin Impact – Update 4.0

Source: HoYoverse Street Gematsu