Today Hoyoverse presented on Twitch the news coming on <strong>Genshin Impact</strong> With the'<strong>update 3.8</strong>. Below we have <strong>summed up all the details</strong> shared, including release date, banners, and upcoming limited-time events.

</p><p>Genshin Impact version 3.8 will be available starting from <strong>July 5, 2023</strong> and will be entitled "Secret Summer Paradise". During the live broadcast, as usual, three promotional codes were revealed with which to redeem 300 Primogemme and other useful resources for free.

</p><p>It is also the latest update of version 3.0, with the next one, scheduled for the end of August, which will be 4.0 and will welcome the <strong>Fontaine region</strong> and consequently new explorable areas, main missions and playable characters. In this regard, at the end of the presentation, a short film was shown showing the very first urban and marine locations of this new region inspired by European countries and the new exploration mechanics linked to scuba diving.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KdgLvC4B5Y

As expected, the 3.8 update of Genshin Impact will not introduce new characters but there will be rerun of old banners. In the first phase those of Eula and Klee will return, while in the second phase those of Sangonomiya Kokomi and the Tramp are scheduled.

The main scope of the update will be the“Secret Summer Paradise” eventwhich will add the new limited-time area “Veluriyam Mirage”, a sort of huge amusement park set in the Sumeru rainforest, which will be the backdrop for a series of missions starring Eula, Kokomi, Klee and Collei and extra activities of everything from mini-games to combat challenges with special rules.

There are various rewards up for grabs, including Primo Gems, an alternate costume for Kayea and the chance to get the character 4 stars Layla free.

As per tradition for summer updates, they will be added two new alternate costumes, one for Klee and the other for Kaeya. The first will be purchasable with Crystals of Genesis, while for Kaeya’s it will be enough to participate in the aforementioned event. The latter character will also be the protagonist of a new Hangout side mission.

The others scheduled events they are “Shared Sight”, in which we will have to capture the animals that populate the Teyvat; “Perilous Expedition” will offer a mix of exploration and combat; in “Adventurer’s Trials: Advanced” will test players with a series of random challenges;

There will be too new cards for Invocation of the Genie, namely those of Candace, Yanefei and Kaedehara Kazuha, and a new PvE game mode, “Forge Realm Disposition: Infinite Swarm”, which consists of infinite waves of enemies in a limited number of rounds.