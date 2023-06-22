Hoyoverse is ready to reveal all the news coming on Genshin Impact With the’update 3.8, the last major update before the awaited 4.0 release which will introduce the Fontaine region. Mark the date and time on your calendar: the presentation of the update is scheduled for Friday June 23, 2023 at 14:00 Italian.

You can follow the live stream on the Genshin Impact Twitch channel at this address and later it will be possible to watch it on a time shift YouTube starting at 15:00 on the same day.

What can we expect from Genshin Impact update 3.8? Usually the last update before the introduction of a new region does not introduce new characters, rather it offers reruns of old banners, new costumes and a large summer-themed limited-time event that takes players to explore a new area of ​​​​the game, complete with side missions and extra activities that allow players to accumulate Primogems. Obviously we cannot be sure that it will be like this again, so we just have to wait.

What we know for sure, however, is that as per tradition, new promotional codes will be shared during the live broadcast Free first buds and other useful resources, which we will also share on our pages as usual.

A precise release date for Genshin Impact update 3.8 has not yet been announced, but considering Hoyoverse’s rigid schedule based on six-week cycles, the date should arrive. July 5, 2023.