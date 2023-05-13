Today Hoyoverse presented on Twitch the news coming on Genshin Impact With the’update 3.7. As per tradition we have summarized below all the details shared, such as release date, new banner characters, events and more.

Version 3.7 of Genshin Impact is titled “A Duel! Invoker Inviktus!” and will be available from May 24, 2023. During the live broadcast, as usual, three promotional codes were revealed with which to redeem 300 Primogemme and other useful resources for free.

The update will include a number of new missions. In the main ones, players will participate in a large Genie Invocation tournament that will involve old acquaintances from every nation, such as Cyno, Hu Tao and Kokomi, and also a new character, a reporter from Fontaine named Charlotte. In the meantime they will also have to shed light on a mystery. There will also be a new quest starring Yoimiya and a hangout event with Kaveh.

New update, new banners. In the first phase of the Update 3.7 life cycle, those with Yoimiya and Yae Miko will be available, accompanied by the debut of Kirara. In the second phase, however, it will be the turn of the banners of Kaedehara Kazuha and Alhaitham.

Kirara is a 4-star Dendro element character who fights with swords. According to the details revealed during the live broadcast, he is a character capable of supporting the team both offensively and defensively, since he can create shields for allies.

Genshin Impact Update 3.7 main event is “Duel The Summoners’ Summit” which will include challenges of all kinds, from fights with special challenges to time trials, as well as trials related to Invocation of the Genie. Up for grabs are the new 4-star arc Ibis Piercer, Primogemme and more.

The other events will be “Divinity Ingenuitiy: Collector’s Chapter”, where players will be able to create their own dungeons and explore those built by other players, as well as participate in timed challenges with special gadgets; “Feast of the Departed Warriors” with boss fight challenges, with the possibility of activating bonuses and penalties to facilitate the challenge or try to get a higher score; “Fayz Trials: Hypothesis”, with combat challenges with gameplay mechanics related to the use of photo mode.

They will also be added new cards for Genie’s Invocationsuch as those of Nahida, Raiden Shogun, Venti and Zhongli, as well as new features, rules and a semi-competitive game mode in which players will be able to test their deck.