A leak on the next update 3.7 Of Genshin Impact suggests the arrival of one quite requested feature by the fans, that is one wheel of gadgets which should allow for a faster and more dynamic choice of equipment to use for the protagonist.

According to reports from various sources, such a feature has appeared through some screenshots leaked online through a leak but then subsequently removed, which could increase the veracity of the matter.

It is a variation that introduces ainterface radial for immediate selection of gadgets to be used, thus allowing fast and real-time change of equipment, compared to the method required now.

Right now, to select gadgets in Genshin Impact it is in fact necessary to go through the main menu and select the tab dedicated to gadgets, then make the selection from there, with a system that is certainly slower and more cumbersome. The leaked images concerned the PC version, waiting to understand if the variation is destined to affect the others as well.

For the rest, we remind you that update 3.6 has been available for a couple of weeks for Genshin Impact.