Hoyoverse launched Honkai: Star Rail a few days ago, but the dense and rhythmic programming of new content of Genshin Impact it certainly doesn’t stop. The Chinese company has announced a new live broadcast on Twitch where it will present the news of theupdate 3.7. Mark the date and time on the calendar: the appointment is at 14:00 Italian on Saturday 13 May 2023.

You can follow the live from the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at this address. Subsequently, the replica will be reloaded at 15:00 on the same day on the game’s YouTube channel, which you can find here.

What can we expect since Genshin Impact update 3.7? For the moment the only certainty is that the cast of the game will expand with Kirara, a new four-star character of the Dendro element already announced several weeks ago.

For the rest, as usual, there will be reruns of old banners, new main and secondary missions, limited-time events and more or less substantial changes to the gaming experience. In addition, the inevitable will be announced during the live broadcast promotional codes to redeem 300 free Primogems, Blackberry and other useful resources.

No exact Genshin Impact update release date has been announced yet, but considering Hoyoverse’s strict six-week cycle-based schedule, it should arrive. around May 24, 2023.