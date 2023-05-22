the launch ofupdate 3.7 Of Genshin Impact is approaching and as usual Hoyoverse has revealed all the details on the date and time of the maintenance that will send the game servers offline for a few hours, thus making it impossible to log in. Work will start on the stroke of at Italian 00:00 on 24 May 2023. During the maintenance the update will be released and when the servers are online players will be able to redeem 600 Primogems for free.

Hoyoverse estimates the maintenance duration will be five hours. Barring unforeseen circumstances, it will therefore be possible to return to play starting from 05:00 in the morning on May 24, 2023. The timetable fortunately works in favor of European users, with the exception of those who like to stay up late in Teyvat.

For PC and mobile gamers, it is already possible to run the pre-installation of the files of update 3.7, in order to speed up the operation. On Android and iOS devices, you can preload from the Genshin Impact home screen or directly within the game from the resource settings. On PC, however, it is possible to do it from the Launcher, before starting the application. On PS5 and PS4, however, there is no preload function, so you will need to download the entire update when it becomes available during maintenance.

As per tradition, at the end of the maintenance Hoyoverse will give a bonus of 300 Primogems, to which another 300 will be added for solving problems within the game, for a total of 600 Primogems for free. All players can redeem them through the Paimon mailbox, provided they have reached Adventure Rank 5 or higher.

Genshin Impact update 3.7 will see the return of the banners of Yoimiya and Yae Miko in the first phase, together with the debut of the new 4-star character Kirara. The banners of Kaedehara Kazuha and Alhaitham will follow in phase two and in phase 2. The update will also introduce new side quests and a main quest related to a tournament of the card game Invocation of the Genie. Here are all the details on Genshin Impact update 3.7.