In view of the launch ofupdate 3.6 Of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse has announced the date and time of the maintenance that will take the servers offline for several hours, thus making it impossible to log in and access the game. Work will start at 00:00 on Wednesday 12 April 2023. This will be followed by a bonus of 600 free Primogems for all players.

According to the information shared by Hoyoverse on the Genshin Impact official website, the estimated duration of the maintenance is five hours. Barring unforeseen events, it will therefore be possible to return to play from 05:00 in the morning on April 12, 2023. The timetable fortunately works in favor of European users, with the exception of those who like to stay up late in Teyvat.

On PC, iOS and Android it is already available pre-installation of the update (from the launcher on PC and with the “Preinstall the resource pack” option on mobile), while on PS5 and PS4 it will be necessary to wait for the maintenance to start. Normally on PlayStation consoles, the update starts automatically, but if it doesn’t, just select the game icon from the console dashboard, press Options on the controller and select the “Check Update” option.

As per tradition, to reward players’ patience, Hoyoverse will give a bonus of 300 free Primogems, to which another 300 will be added for solving problems within the game, for a total of 600 Primogems. All players can redeem them through the Paimon mailbox, provided they have reached Adventure Rank 5 or higher.

It is a bonus that is always tempting in view of the new banners. In version 3.6 we will see in the first phase the reruns of the banners of Nahida and Nilou, while in the second phase it will be the turn of the reruns of those of Baizhou and Ganyu, including the new 4-star character Kaveh.

Today Hoyoverse also unveiled Kirara, a new playable character arriving with the 3.7 update at the end of May.