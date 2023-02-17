Today Hoyoverse presented on Twitch le novelty coming up Genshin Impact With the’update 3.5. We’ve summarized all the shared details below, like the release date, new banner characters, events, and more.

Genshin Impact update 3.5 is titled “Windblume’s Breath” and will be available starting from March 1, 2023. During the live broadcast, as usual, three promotional codes were revealed with which to redeem 300 Primogems and other useful resources for free.

The update will include a number of Archon main and side questsincluding one starring Dehya and Faruzan’s hangout event.

There is no shortage of course also new banners and reruns. In the first phase of the Update 3.5 life cycle, the banner with Dehya and the rerun of the one with Cyno will be available. In the second phase, however, it will be the turn of the banners of Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe, which will also include the new Mika unit. From version 3.6 Dehya will also be available in the standard banner.

Dehya is a 5-star Pyro element character who fights with claymores. His kit is quite unique, as it includes offensive melee fire skills, some of which also deal splash damage at regular intervals. Additionally, she can absorb and mitigate damage dealt to teammates and increase their resistance to interrupts thanks to her passive ability, making her a character somewhere between a DPS and a tank.

Mika is a 4-star character who uses the spear and exploits the Cryo element. Thanks to the mix of skills, elemental riot and passive skills he can increase the speed and damage of his companions and at the same time heal them and therefore could prove to be an excellent support character for certain teams.

L’main event of update 3.5 of Genshin Impact is “Festival del Florvento”, with the 4-star Claymore “Mailed Flower”, Primogemme and much more up for grabs. Players will have to investigate a four-part prophecy by completing various platforming, music and photo challenges.

The other events will be “Spices From the West: Northern Seach” in which players will have to create some special dishes by combining various ingredients and spices; “Fungus Mechanicus” which features mini-games to be completed using allied Fungus; “Vibro-Crystal Verification” with special rules combat challenges involving the use of special buffs and multiple teams; Finally, the traditional “Ley Line Overflow” will return with which to obtain double rewards from deposits scattered throughout the map.

With regard to Invocation of Geniusthe cards of Sangonomiya Kokomi, Eula and Kujou Sara will be introduced, as well as new special rules in the limited-time game mode called “Burning Battle”, in which the dice required to use cards and character abilities will be reduced.

Also, the game will now award a unit of Intertwined Fate for each completed Archon main quest. This change is retroactive, so players will also be able to claim quests that they have already completed.