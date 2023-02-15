In a few days Hoyoverse will present all the news coming with theupdate 3.5 Of Genshin Impact, via a live broadcast on the game’s official Twitch channel. Mark the date and time: the appointment is set for 13:00 Italian on Friday 17 February 2023.

You can follow the presentation live at this address at the time indicated above or subsequently deferred on Genshin Impact YouTube channel starting at 14:00 on the same day.

During the live broadcast, the new playable characters arriving with version 3.5 of Genshin Impact will be presented, which will be available at the end of February 2023, namely Dehya and Mika, already confirmed in recent weeks, as well as those who will be available again with the reruns of the previous banners.

There will obviously also be space for main and secondary missions, limited-time events and other innovations that will keep players busy in the six weeks following the release of the update. There will also be the inevitable promotional codes with Primogems and other free resourceswhich as usual we will also share on our pages.