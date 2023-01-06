Hoyoverse today showcased upcoming content on Twitch at Genshin Imapct With the’Update 3.4scheduled for mid-January, which include banners, events, missions and new playable characters Alhatiham and Yaoyaoas well as extra rewards for Chinese New Year. Below you will find a summary of the most important news and the trailer of the update.

Genshin Impact update 3.4 is titled “Windbells of the Bright Night” and will be available starting from January 18, 2023. Between one novelty and another, as per tradition, Hoyoverse has shared three new promotional codes to get 300 Primogems for free and more.

New quests will also be available in Sumeru, in which we will explore the desert area of ​​Hadramavethcharacterized by a constant sandstorm, in which players will encounter new challenges, ancient ruins, enemies and the boss Setekh Wenut, a sort of giant worm that can “swim” in the sand.

There is no shortage of course also new banners and reruns. In the first phase of the Genshin Impact Update 3.4 life cycle, the banner with Alhaitham and the rerun of Xiao will be available, both of which will include Yaoyao. In the second phase it will be the turn of the banners of Hu Tao and Yelan.

Alhaitham is a 5-star Dendro character who fights using swords and features an offensive kit. With his elemental ability he lunges forward against enemies and generates mirrors of light, which unleash projecting attacks and convert the damage of the character’s normal attacks into damage from Dendro. The Burst instead activates an area of ​​effect chain attack with mirrors that deals massive Dendro damage.

Yaoyao is a 4-star Dendro element character who fights using spears, with a support kit. In particular, his fighting style revolves around his familiar Yuegui, who once on the field throws Radishes that explode on contact, damaging opponents and healing allies.

They will also come two new skinsone for Kamisato Ayaka, available in the store at a discounted price until the release of the 3.5 update, and the other for Lisa, which will be free with the “Second Blooming” event.

With Update 3.4 comes the new edition of Lantern Festival, Genshin Impact’s event honoring the Chinese New Year. As per tradition for the occasion there will be many extra activities and mini-games, which include combat challenges, platformers, puzzles and more.

Up for grabs are Primogems, Mora, useful materials, as well as a Liyue 4 star character free of your choice, including Yaoyao.

During the event, other rewards will also be sent via the in-game mailbox, including ben 13 units of Intertwined Fate and Mora.

The other scheduled events include “Fight of the scarabs”, in which we will be able to engage in clashes between Onikabuto, and “Warrior Spirit”, with one-on-one combat challenges, complete with special mechanics related to parries and counterattacks. Invocation of the Genius instead is enriched with new special rules and the character cards of Klee and Beidou.