The new 3.3 update of Genshin Impact will be launched next month, the December 7thand this update will introduce in the title in question a trading card game named Genius Invocationwhich will allow players and NPCs to compete against each other.

The official description of the trading card game Genius Invokation (Invocation of genius in Italian) reads as follows:

Genshin’s Invocation TCG combines the combat elements of Genshin Impact with strategy creation, allowing both players and NPCs to duel using earned cards. In a game of Invocation of Genius, the player must defeat all of the opponent’s character cards using the normal attacks, elemental abilities, and elemental Tripudie of their own character cards. To ensure victory, it is therefore essential to use the right cards in order to trigger elemental reactions and apply positive effects. Any of these actions, however, usually consumes a set number of elemental dice of the corresponding elemental attribute, making the dice roll at the start of each turn another important variable. As NPCs are defeated in duels, players will be able to claim more cards and animated skins from the Card Shop.

In addition to the introduction of this trading card game, update 3.3 will introduce the localization with Italian subtitlesi new banners featuring the Tramp and Faruzan, new story missions And two new sets of artifacts. Finally, the main event of this update will be named Akitsu Kimodameshi. You can find the trailer for Genshin Impact update 3.3 at the head of the article.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open world action RPG developed by miHoYo which takes players to the world of Teyvat. The player assumes the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother while revealing the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the road. Genshin Impact is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android and iOS.